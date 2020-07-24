Knox County has several job positions waiting to be filled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County has a few positions to fill. The county government is looking for a web designer/developer, network administrator, corrections officers parent educator and more.

You can check out all county job openings here.

