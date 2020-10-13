Knox County looking to hire for Health Department, Medical Examiner’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County government is hiring for 14 jobs spread out among its departments.
The Health Department, Medical Examiner’s Office, Juvenile Service Center, Parks & Recreation, and more are looking to fill positions.
You can find the positions and how to apply at the Human Resource’s page on the Knox County website, knoxcounty.org/hr/employment.php.
