KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is preparing to hold two recruitment fairs to allow people to meet and interact with school administrators and learn more about the schools.

The first will be virtual. It is set for Saturday, February 26th from 9 am till noon. The second job fair will be an in-person event. It is set for Saturday, March 26th at Central High School. Like the February event, the in-person job fair will also run from 9 am to noon.

For more details including registration information, go to: https://www.knoxschools.org/recruitment

