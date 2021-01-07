Knox County Schools searching for security officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools Security Division is looking to hire school security officers.

Chief of Security for KCS Gus Paidousis said the job is an important one no matter how many children are attending classes in person or virtually.

“It’s about making an impact in a child’s life,” Paidousis said. “It’s about building relationships and becoming a part of the fabric of that school.”

You can find out more or apply only at the Security Division’s recruitment webpage or by calling 865-594-3627.