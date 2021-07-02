Knox County Sheriff’s Office hosting recruitment fair for school officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Schools Security Division is looking to add to its ranks. The division tasked with providing security for Knox County Schools is hosting a recruitment fair this month.

The fair will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Sarah Simpson Professional Development and Technology Center, 801 Tipton Ave. Interviews will be held on-site in anticipation of a fall academy program.

Benefits include step raises, education incentives, and paid training. Applications are being accepted through the Knox County Schools hiring page.

