Knoxville-area McDonald’s restaurants hiring 600 in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McDonald’s restaurants in the Knoxville area are planning to hire almost 600 new employees beginning in April.

“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” area owner Joe Burger said. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

This comes as part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee, and Western Pennsylvania to hire nearly 10,000 workers locally.