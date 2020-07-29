Knoxville Chamber offering employee hiring page

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’ve recently lost your job, the Knoxville Chamber wants to help you in your job search.

The chamber provides a list of companies currently hiring as well as offers you the chance to get your name out to prospective employers quickly once, “normal operations resume.”

