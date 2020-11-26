Knoxville government hiring for urban forestry service worker, revenue tech positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is looking to fill a number of positions.
The posts are for revenue technician, urban forestry service worker and office assistant. The deadlines to apply fall between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.
To read more about each job, get specific deadline dates and to apply, visit the Knoxville government website, knoxvilletn.gov. Once there, click on “Government” and then “City Employment.”
