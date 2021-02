KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Old Time Pottery is looking to hire for a number of full and part-time positions.

The store at 267 N. Seven Oaks Drive near Turkey Creek is hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Hiring managers will conduct “on-the-spot” interviews. Candidates must be 18 years old to apply.

For more, you can go to the company website at www.oldtimepottery.com.