KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now, the Knoxville Police Department is looking to add to fill vacant Crossing Guard positions.

The pay rate for Crossing Guard is $20.00/event which equals $40.00/day .

To read more about the position, as well as how to apply, go to https://knoxvilletn.gov/UserFiles/Servers/Server_109478/File/CivilService/Jobs/crossing.pdf