KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger is looking to add more than 1,000 members to its team. The grocery chain’s Nashville division, which includes East Tennessee, will hold a hybrid hiring event from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Nurse Practitioner are especially needed in stores across the Knoxville area.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Shantavia Webb, human resource manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “As one of the leading retailers and employers in the area, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs.”

To learn more about the hiring event, jobs available and how to register go to jobs.kroger.com.