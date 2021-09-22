Kroger wants to hire 1,500 across TN, KY, AL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger is looking to add 1,500 associates to its team in East and Middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky and Alabama.

“We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” Shantavia Webb, Kroger Nashville division human resources leader, said.

There are full and part-time positions available in multiple departments including pharmacy and ecommerce. Benefits include discounts on groceries, electronics, travel and more; health care and retirement options; leadership training; and career advancement.

To get a look at what’s available and how to apply, go to www.jobs.kroger.com.