LIST: Who’s hiring in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking for work as the coronavirus pandemic affects the economy? The Business Buzz wants to help. We’re sharing here what we’ve learned about who is hiring and other job search aids available from government agencies.

Blount Memorial Hospital

Blount Memorial Hospital has immediate job openings, many of which do not require licensure or experience in health care. A full list of available positions is available on the “Employment” page at blountmemorial.org.

“At a time when other businesses and industries are being forced to downsize personnel, Blount Memorial is ramping up,” executive director of human resources Chris Wilkes said in a news release. “We have immediate needs to fill in certain areas, such as certified nursing assistants (CNAs) at our Transitional Care Center at MorningView Village, as well as in our food and nutrition department.”

Food City

Food City plans to hire 2,500 additional workers, the company said in a news release.

Food City store locations currently have both full-time and part-time opportunities available in key customer service and food service positions throughout its entire market area. This includes Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Day/Night Stockers, as well as experienced/skilled positions, such as Meat Cutters, Cake Decorators, retail management.

Apply online at FoodCityCareers.com or visit any Food City location to complete an employment application.

Melalecua

Melaleuca is hiring 100+ employees at its manufacturing and distribution facilities in southeast Knoxville to meet the increased demand of online orders that it’s experienced since the outbreak of COVID-19, the company said in a news release.

Melalecua sells a variety of nutritional, personal care and home cleaning products over the internet. Customers have been ordering these products in record numbers, particularly our proprietary hand sanitzer, disinfectants and vitamins.

It has 400 employees and 380,000-square-feet in manufacturing/distribution facilities in the Forks of the River Industrial Park. People can apply at http://www.melaleucajobs.com/.

Kroger

Kroger has immediate positions available in our stores. Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com

“We have positions available in most all our stores,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division, which includes stores in Knoxville and East Tennesse. “We are expediting the hiring process in order to get people to work quickly.”

Full and part-time positions are available and starting pay varies by job.

Gordmans

Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is now hiring at for a new store in Elizabethton and Oneida which will open in June.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting many of its Goody’s, Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, on-trend home décor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices that are lower than department stores.

State Resources

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has new resources available for employers and employees impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

The Department updated its www.tn.gov/workforce to put information and resources in a convenient form, according to a news release.

The website now has separate sections for employers, employees, frequently asked questions, and for information about any changes at American Job Centers statewide.

Employers will find information explaining how to complete mass layoff lists. These lists help the department process unemployment claims faster, making the entire process more efficient for both the company and its workers.

Employees have the opportunity to learn more about the unemployment benefits process. They will also find answers to many of the questions they may have as they deal with the impact COVID-19 is having on their source of income.

Individuals out of work due to COVID-19 can file for Tennessee unemployment insurance benefits by visiting www.Jobs4TN.gov. The maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Tennessee is $275 before federal taxes are deducted.

The COVID-19 emergency has created a tremendous amount of new unemployment claims. The Department is processing those claims as quickly as possible. Impacted workers can check the status of their claims on their Jobs4TN.gov dashboard.

Are you hiring?

Are you hiring? Let us know. Know someone looking for work? Share a link to this page.