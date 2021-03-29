Little Ponderosa Zoo hiring animal caretaker

Little Ponderosa Zoo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the summer months approach, the Little Ponderosa Zoo is looking to add to its staff.

The zoo in Clinton is looking to fill a keeper/animal caretaker position. According to the zoo’s website, the person “must be hard-working, honest, flexible, positive, and organized. Must not mind working indoors or outdoors. Will be cleaning, doing diets, charting and record-keeping for animals, doing night shifts to watch expectant moms, care for babies, or sick incoming animals.”

If you think this is the job for you, call 865-457-5536 and ask for Mary Lou. To apply, you will need to fill out an application that you can pick up at the zoo or go to
littleponderosazoo.com.

