Local employment agency to host drive-up job fair on June 17-18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — AtWork, which is a Knoxville-based employment agency, announced it will be hosting a drive-up job fair at 3215 West Governor John Sevier Highway on June 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The agency says that anyone looking for a job is encouraged to drive up with their resumes, speak to a recruiter and apply to one of the numerous positions available. If you’re curious about what positions are available AtWork’s website has a list for you.

They also want you to know that appropriate social distancing will be in place and attendees won’t have to leave their car during the application process.

“With COVID-19 still being a concern for job seekers, we wanted to provide a job fair experience that was as safe as possible,” said Jennifer Andrews, Division President – Corporate Staffing Ops for AtWork. “We’re happy to be helping to connect people with great jobs in a responsible manner.” AtWork

