Loudon County Sherriff’s Office taking applications for reserve deputy program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Already have a job but would like to do more for your community?

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add to its Reserve Deputy Academy.

“After completion of a demanding training program, LCSO Reserve Deputies assist in various events and activities by providing added security and patrol with full-time deputies and serve as a back up unit to full-time deputies,” release from the sheriff’s office states. “Reserve deputies are also utilized in various roles at high profile events and crime scenes.”

If this is an opportunity you would like to pursue further, go to www.LCSOTN.com for more information and download an application. The deadline to apply is June 11.