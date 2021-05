KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking for a job, Luttrell Staffing will be holding on-site interviews on May 25.

The location is the American Job Center at 2700 Middlebrook Pike. You are asked to bring a resume and be ready to be interviewed.

The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and face masks will be required. Some of the jobs listed are Machine Operator, Assembly, and more. To learn more, email laura.d.chagnon@tn.gov.