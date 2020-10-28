Maryville-based Denver Hunt Company seeking carpenter

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are a skilled carpenter who is experienced in residential carpentry then the Denver Hunt Company in Blount County would like to hear from you.

The company is looking for an experienced lead carpenter with five years of experience. To learn more and to apply, please go to www.denverhunt.com/careers.html.

LATEST BUSINESS BUZZ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter