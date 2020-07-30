Maryville IT company looking to fill pair of full-time positions

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A company that specializes in managed information technology services for small businesses and nonprofits is looking to fill a couple of full-time positions.

Allevia Technology is looking to fill positions for Tier 1 Technician and Implementation Specialist. For a closer look at each job and how to apply, go to https://alleviatechnology.com/hiring/.

MORE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter