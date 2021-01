OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge is scheduled to hold an RN Virtual Hiring Event later this month.

The event is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

You will need to RSVP if you want to take part. Interviews and same day job offers will take place.

To RSVP, look over what to expect and to see what jobs are available, you can visit the hiring event’s webpage.