Morristown looking to hire assistant city administrator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown is seeking to fill its assistant city administrator position.

According to the posting, the job responsibilities include day-to-day management for finance, purchasing, IT, human resources and city court; overseeing the airport; managing the landfill; and managing general fund capital projects, among other duties.

The job requires a master’s degree and six to 10 year’s experience. A doctorate with more than 10 years experience is preferred.

The application is available online on the Morristown website. Applications must be returned in person or mailed.

