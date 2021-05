OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Nuclear Security Administration is looking to add more than 2,500 new employees to its work force nationwide.

That includes jobs at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

The NNSA will be holding a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.

If interested you asked to register and submit your resume ahead of time. You can do that by going to app.brazenconnect.com/a/NNSA/e/215R8.