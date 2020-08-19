National Nuclear Security Administration holds virtual job fair

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is looking to fill more than 600 positions.
That is why the NNSA is hosting a Nuclear Security Enterprise virtual job fair on Wednesday, August 26th. The career fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT).
For more information as well as how to register, go to https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/articles/nuclear-security-enterprise-hosts-virtual-job-fair-august-26
