National Nuclear Security Administration holds virtual job fair

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is looking to fill more than 600 positions.

That is why the NNSA is hosting a Nuclear Security Enterprise virtual job fair on Wednesday, August 26th. The career fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT).

For more information as well as how to register, go to https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/articles/nuclear-security-enterprise-hosts-virtual-job-fair-august-26

