National Nuclear Security Administration hosting virtual job fair Jan. 27 for positions at Y-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is seeking to hire about 2,000 new employees across its labs, plants and sites, including Y-12 in Oak Ridge, for a variety of positions.

The NNSA is hosting a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, for the Nuclear Security Enterprise.

Individuals are encouraged to register for the event at this link. Registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.

The NSE is hiring for positions in all areas, including:

General Engineers

Physical Scientists

Foreign Affairs Specialists

General Attorneys

IT Specialists (Cyber)

Security Specialists

There are also open contractor positions in:

Business

Computer science

Cybersecurity

Engineering

Fire protection engineering

Manufacturing

Mathematics

Nuclear facility and operations

Science

and many more

“NNSA’s vital national security missions help keep our nation and our world safe and secure, so we’re excited to be hosting this event, and to be recruiting and interviewing our nation’s top talents and professionals,” Lewis Monroe III, NNSA’s director of human resources said. “Even more, we look forward to welcoming those outstanding individuals to our team, and to the service of our nation, at the Nuclear Security Enterprise.”

Candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals about available opportunities. Candidates will also have the opportunity to visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about NSE locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest.

Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days after the event.

Oak Ridge isn’t the only site that will be hiring. The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from:

NNSA and its contractors are hiring in:

Aiken, South Carolina

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Amarillo, Texas

Germantown, Maryland

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Livermore, California

Los Alamos, New Mexico

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

You can learn more by visiting the NNSA’s virtual job fair website for more information.