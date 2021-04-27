Newell Brands hiring for number of positions at Maryville facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2020-21 school year has not yet finished but already companies are getting ready for the fall. One of those companies is Newell Brands.

The company’s manufacturing plant in Maryville is looking to add to its workforce as it produces several products kids use at school each day.

To learn more about what Newell Brands produces as well as a look at the jobs available and how to apply, go to careers.newellbrands.com/us/en/careers-in-maryville-tennessee  or www.newellbrands.com.

