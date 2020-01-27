Live Now
The Business Buzz: Next ‘Big Idea’ could land you $10K

The Business Buzz

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have an idea for the next big thing? If you do, you are in luck!

Feb. 28 through March 1 is the “What’s the Big Idea” 2020 competition. At stake, $10,000 for one local entrepreneur. For more information and an application, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whats-the-big-idea-finale-tickets-89885837961.

