The Business Buzz: Next ‘Big Idea’ could land you $10K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have an idea for the next big thing? If you do, you are in luck!
Feb. 28 through March 1 is the “What’s the Big Idea” 2020 competition. At stake, $10,000 for one local entrepreneur. For more information and an application, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whats-the-big-idea-finale-tickets-89885837961.
