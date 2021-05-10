Nonprofit ETHRA hiring drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Human Resource Agency is looking to hire drivers.

As part of its mission, ETHRA provides help to families and individuals with disabilities in the form of rides to and from locations so that they may remain independent. Rides can be to doctor’s visits, grocery shopping and more.

If hired, you will drive a 15-passenger van with wheelchair accessibility. You must be at least 21 years of age with a “Class D” driver’s license with an “F” endorsement.

To look for other requirements as well as to apply, go to ethra.e3applicants.com/ and/or ethra.e3applicants.com/careers/Fulltime-Driver-176.