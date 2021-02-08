Oak Ridge Police accepting applications for entry-level officer position

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department has extended its application deadline for an entry-level officer position.
Applications are being taken online until March 1.
Successfully trained employees will be an investigator with the department upon receipt of POST Certification.
Requirements include:
- High School diploma/equivalent.
- Must have at least one (1) of the following:
- Associates Degree;
- 60 college credit hours;
- Two years’ service as a full-time, sworn law enforcement officer; or
- Two years full-time military service with an honorable discharge.
- Must become a certified police officer (POST) in the state of Tennessee within the timeframe specified by the City.
- Out of state certifications will be considered. Must obtain Tennessee certification within six months from date of hire.
- Must possess a state of Tennessee driver’s license.
- Must successfully pass pre-employment and post-offer testing, including a background
- Passage of investigation, drug screen and psychological examination.
- Must pass a post offer pre-employment physical and functional ability exam.