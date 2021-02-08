Oak Ridge Police accepting applications for entry-level officer position

(via Oak Ridge Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department has extended its application deadline for an entry-level officer position.

Applications are being taken online until March 1.

Successfully trained employees will be an investigator with the department upon receipt of POST Certification.

Requirements include:

  • High School diploma/equivalent.
  • Must have at least one (1) of the following:
    • Associates Degree;
    • 60 college credit hours;
    • Two years’ service as a full-time, sworn law enforcement officer; or
    • Two years full-time military service with an honorable discharge.
  • Must become a certified police officer (POST) in the state of Tennessee within the timeframe specified by the City.
  • Out of state certifications will be considered. Must obtain Tennessee certification within six months from date of hire.
  • Must possess a state of Tennessee driver’s license.
  • Must successfully pass pre-employment and post-offer testing, including a background
  • Passage of investigation, drug screen and psychological examination.
  • Must pass a post offer pre-employment physical and functional ability exam.

