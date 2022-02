KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for a quiet workplace, the Oak Ridge Public Library might be the place for you.

The library is looking to add to its staff. The library is looking for a part-time library clerk and part-time library page.

To read more about each position as well as apply, click on the city of Oak Ridge’s careers page.

