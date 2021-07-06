Old Time Pottery holding hiring event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Old Time Pottery, the home décor retailer, will be holding a 3-day hiring event from July 16-18. They will be holding on-the-spot interviews and those who cannot make the event can apply online at oldtimepottery.com/pages/otp-careers.

The positions being offered range from creating merchandise presentations, ensuring store housekeeping standards, engaging with customers, and processing sales using cash registers and scanners. Candidates must be at least 16 years old to apply.

According to a release from the company, employees received a 20% team member discount, paid vacations, dental and vision benefits and 401k.