Ole Red Gatlinburg holding hiring event July 20

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red Gatlinburg is holding a one-day hiring event on Tuesday, July 20th. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its 511 Parkway location in Gatlinburg. 

The company is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions (servers, hosts, bartenders, bussers, line cooks, and more). You are encouraged to apply ahead of time to: rhpcareers.com/Ole-Red-Gatlinburg/.

The company will be making job offers on-site. 

