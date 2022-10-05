KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is looking for more faculty and staff for the current open positions.

Pellissippi State is looking to fill full-time positions with jobs ranging from Computer Technician, Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, Landscape Technician and more.

For Computer Technician II, the pay rate is between $38,210-$46,920 per year.

For the Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, the pay rate is between $50,300-$62,520 per year.

For Landscape Technician II, the pay rate is between $29,040-$35,250 per year.

For full-time employees, there’s a range of employee benefits like health, dental vision and life insurance, and short/long-term disability, FSA/HSA Wellness Incentive Progam if enrolled in a health plan.

There are also opportunities for an Employee Assistance Program and retirement options with a $50 company match.

Full-time employees will also receive 13 paid holidays/year including paid days off the last week of December. This will also include sick leave back and longevity pay.

To apply for a position, click here. They can also call 865-694-6607 for more information.