KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 financially or through your employment, Pellissippi State Community College is providing 36-hour free training courses to help you move forward.

The two-part program includes an overall training for all participants to complete and career-specific tracks. There will also be opportunities to interview with local employers and gain industry-recognized credentials.

To learn more and to sign up, go to: http://www.pstcc.edu/reimagine/