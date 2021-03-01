Pilot Company hiring 120 for Knoxville headquarters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pilot Company is hiring for 370 positions across the Southeast, including 120 for its headquarters in Knoxville.

Open positions include IT, data analytics, guest services, help desk, logistics, inside sales and warehouse.

“We invite those searching for a job in these areas to consider joining our team and helping us keep professional drivers and millions of guests moving at our travel centers across the Southeast,” Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company, said. “Our growing family of brands and network of travel centers offers many opportunities to advance professionally, and we are proud to take care of our team members with excellent benefits, training, perks at work, and a positive family-like culture.”

Full-time and part-time team members have access to competitive benefits, including 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, wellness programs, and medical and dental plans.

To apply to open positions and learn more visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.