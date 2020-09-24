Pilot Flying J hiring for 120 positions in Knoxville, surrounding area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pilot Flying J has postings for a number of positions in and around the city.
The company’s website lists more than 120 positions available. Positions range from truck care to data scientist to warehouse associate and more.
To learn what’s available and to apply go to jobs.pilotflyingj.com.
