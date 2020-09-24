Pilot Flying J hiring for 120 positions in Knoxville, surrounding area

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pilot Flying J has postings for a number of positions in and around the city.

The company’s website lists more than 120 positions available. Positions range from truck care to data scientist to warehouse associate and more.

To learn what’s available and to apply go to jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

LATEST BUSINESS BUZZ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter