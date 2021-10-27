KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Postal Service is looking to fill a number of jobs in the Knoxville and Nashville areas ahead of the anticipated busy holiday shipping season. If interested in a job with USPS, there will be two hiring fairs this week.

A virtual event is scheduled 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Applicants can register for the virtual job fair on Eventbrite.

On Friday, Oct. 29, USPS will be hosting a live job fair at the Nashville Processing & Distribution Center, 525 Royal Parkway Nashville, TN, 37229, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT. Applicants can register for the live job fair here.

For more information on jobs available and requirements go to www.usps.com/careers.