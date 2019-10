KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) More jobs are on the horizon for Knox County! Red Stag Fulfillment has broken ground on a 313,000-square-foot expansion in East Knox County.

The new facility will add 150 to 200 new jobs on top of its current 120-member workforce. It’s estimated the completion of Phase 1 of the project will be by August 2020.

