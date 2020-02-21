Ripley’s opening 80s-themed game room Super Fun Zone in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ripley’s is going retro with its latest attraction.

Ripley’s Super Fun Zone, an 1980s themed game room, will open in March.

“We are really excited about the new Ripley’s Super Fun Zone. It is themed and designed around the 80s and is magnificent fun for everyone of all ages. Competition and a family fun atmosphere is an understatement at this Ripley attraction,” Ripley’s regional general manager Ryan DeSear said.

The attraction includes a “totally tubular” laser tag room, “rad” indoor mini-golf, “awesome” arcade shooting gallery, and a retail shop.

Ripley’s Super Fun Zone will be Ripley’s/Guinness attraction’s ninth business in Sevier County.

Ripley’s Super Fun Zone is located between traffic light No. 3 and No. 5 at 542 Parkway in Gatlinburg. You can get ticket information by calling 865-430-8851 or visit www.ripleysgatlinburg.com.

LATEST STORIES: