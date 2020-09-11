Rocky Top Restoration hiring carpenter, drywall specialist

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rocky Top Restoration is looking to fill a number of positions.

If you are a skilled carpenter, water mitigation technician or drywall specialist then you’ve come to the right place.

To learn more about the company as well as to access the online application, visit the company’s career page.

MORE BUSINESS BUZZ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter