KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’d like to be a part of an organization that works to keep food on the table for so many East Tennesseans, then consider joining the team at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Right now, the Food Bank has openings for Volunteer Project Lead, Mobile Distributions Coordinator and a Class-A CDL Driver.

To read more about each position as well information on how to apply, go to the Second Harvest Careers Page. Just click on the link: secondharvestetn.org/career-opportunities/

Find more jobs through WATE’s Who’s hiring page.