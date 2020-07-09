1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases up by 1,609 for total of 57,591
Tennessee panel favors removing Confederate bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Capitol
Black Lives Matter mural should be removed, Knox County school board member says

Serve Pro of Blount County hiring technician

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Serve Pro of Blount County is hiring.

The fire and water damage cleanup and restoration company is looking to hire a person for its production/water damage technician position.

The right candidate would be “someone who is comfortable working hard in sometimes challenging situations, enjoys meeting new people, has good communications skills and can multitask,” according to the company’s website

If you are interested, visit www.servproblountcounty.com/careers to fill out the application.

MORE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter