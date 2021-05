KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –If you have always had the desire to become a firefighter, now is your chance! The Sevierville Fire Department is looking to fill 7 positions now and 6 in late summer.

You must have a valid Tennessee driver’s license as well as a High School diploma or equivalent to be considered.

To read more and to apply, go to: seviervilletn.org/careers .