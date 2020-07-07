Smokies accepting resumes for facility management operations

1  of  2
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases climb to 53,514 while deaths reach 665
Sevier County to issue mandate requiring face mask usage
Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is currently accepting resumes for positions within facility management operations in Townsend, Gatlinburg, and Cherokee, North Carolina.

The positions include carpenter and custodial worker with pay ranging from $17.19 and $23.45 an hour.

Resumes must include relevant work or volunteer experience to qualify for the positions and will be accepted through Aug. 31. Resumes should not contain sensitive personal information such as a Social Security number. Include your name, address, phone number and email address with your application. Resumes and questions can be submitted by email to: grsm_jobs@nps.gov.

