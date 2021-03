KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you love being at the ballpark now is the time to consider applying for a job with the Tennessee Smokies baseball team.

The Chicago Cubs Double A minor league affiliate is looking to fill a number of full and part time positions for the upcoming season.

For a look at what’s available and how to apply, go to www.milb.com/tennessee/ballpark/jobopportunities.