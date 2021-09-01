Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson for full-time position

This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Harley-Davidson name on the gas tank of a Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron XL883N at a dealership in Glenshaw, Pa. Harley-Davidson Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Maryville is looking to add to its team. The business is looking to hire a maintenance custodian associate. The position is full-time and, according to its job post, will pay $10 to $15 an hour depending on experience.

To get a closer look at the job, requirements and more go to the Blount Chamber jobs page at www.blountchamber.com/resources/job-board. Applicants can send their resumes to humanresources@smh-d.com.