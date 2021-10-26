KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a “rapid hire” event Nov. 3-4 at the Airport Hilton in Alcoa. TDOT is looking to fill positions for 10 East Tennessee counties, including Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Grainger, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Roane and Sevier.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and walk-ins are welcome. To get a full look at the jobs available as well as a list of requirements needed to be eligible for employment, go to www.tn.gov/tdot/human-resources-home/tdot-careers.html.