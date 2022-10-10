TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.

The event will start on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. and is located at the Region 3 Auditorium (6601 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, Tenn.). There are 24 positions open for the public.

TDOT is offering positions like accountant, administrative services assistant, graduate transportation associate, procurement officer, environmental studies specialist, mechanic and more.

The requirements for the positions are as follows:

High School Diploma or G.E.D. equivalent.

Valid Driver’s License.

Authorized to work in the U.S.

Able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s license with a N endorsement within 11 months of hire.

In TDOT’s Rapid Hire flyer, the company is looking for people to serve as operations technicians. Technicians will have several job responsibilities, including:

Performing labor and data collection work of average difficulty in the area of highway maintenance.

Inspecting roadway and bridge maintenance projects.

Conducting routine road maintenance such as pothole patching, removal of large debris and driving a dump truck.

Assisting with routine snow and ice removal along with pretreatment of the roads.

Applicants are required to send their applications online. They would also need to include an education and employment history.

The candidates would prepare to update their applicant information in the new PeopleSoft Recruiting applicant system.

To see all of the careers at TDOT, visit tn.gov/careers. To pre-register for an interview time slot, click here.