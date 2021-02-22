TDOT to hold career fair Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding a drive-thru career fair on Feb. 25.
This will be TDOT’s first ever drive-thru career fair, and tickets are free.
The fair will aid the department in the recruitment of entry-level engineers for their Graduate Transportation Associate Program hiring event for 2021, as well as a summer internship program, with many other employment opportunities.
“The in-person event will be drive-through, with limited contact but you still get the full TDOT Experience! The Virtual option is encouraged should you be out-of-town, out-of-state, or simply more comfortable attending online.”TDOT
Scheduling:
- When scheduling a time, whether in person or virtual, please be sure to provide updated name and contact info. This will be very important, as we have a Raffle prize that all attendees will be entered for.
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tdot-career-tour-tickets-140833239009
- All in-person appointments will be in 15-minute intervals from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and beginning again at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Each 15 minute time slot will have three tickets available, to allow attendees to drive-through the booths and take time to ask questions and learn more about TDOT.
- For any questions, call the Regional Main Office at 865-594-2400, or e-mail Brittney Yother, at brittney.yother@tn.gov.
Where and When?
- Thursday, February 25, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 7345 Region Lane, Knoxville TN 37914