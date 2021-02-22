TDOT to hold career fair Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding a drive-thru career fair on Feb. 25.

This will be TDOT’s first ever drive-thru career fair, and tickets are free.

The fair will aid the department in the recruitment of entry-level engineers for their Graduate Transportation Associate Program hiring event for 2021, as well as a summer internship program, with many other employment opportunities.

“The in-person event will be drive-through, with limited contact but you still get the full TDOT Experience! The Virtual option is encouraged should you be out-of-town, out-of-state, or simply more comfortable attending online.” TDOT

Scheduling:

When scheduling a time, whether in person or virtual, please be sure to provide updated name and contact info. This will be very important, as we have a Raffle prize that all attendees will be entered for.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tdot-career-tour-tickets-140833239009

All in-person appointments will be in 15-minute intervals from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and beginning again at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Each 15 minute time slot will have three tickets available, to allow attendees to drive-through the booths and take time to ask questions and learn more about TDOT.

For any questions, call the Regional Main Office at 865-594-2400, or e-mail Brittney Yother, at brittney.yother@tn.gov.

Where and When?