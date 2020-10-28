Tennessee Bureau of Investigation hiring for 3 positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau is looking to fill three positions at its Middle Tennessee office in Davidson County.
The positions focus on forensics, criminal history and more. To get a better look at what’s available, requirements and how to apply go to www.tn.gov/tbi/employment.html.
