Tennessee Department of Health hiring for COVID-19 response positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state Department of Health is putting out the call to fill a number of positions in the fight against COVID-19.

The department is hiring for data collector, contact monitoring, epidemiologist and lab assistant positions.

